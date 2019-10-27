Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for FRED TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRED TAYLOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRED TAYLOR Obituary
TAYLOR, Fred Boston's Premier Jazz Impresario Of Watertown, formerly of Boston, died at home on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Cherished son of the late Frank & Anne Taylor. A Memorial Service will be held at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard Street, Brookline on Wednesday, October 30, at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Fred Taylor Endowed Scholarship Fund at Berklee College of Music, Attn: Gifts Processor, 1140 Boylston Street, MS-161 IA, Boston, MA 02215. www.fredtaylorscholarshipfund.org/scholarship-fund Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now