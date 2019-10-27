|
|
TAYLOR, Fred Boston's Premier Jazz Impresario Of Watertown, formerly of Boston, died at home on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Cherished son of the late Frank & Anne Taylor. A Memorial Service will be held at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard Street, Brookline on Wednesday, October 30, at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Fred Taylor Endowed Scholarship Fund at Berklee College of Music, Attn: Gifts Processor, 1140 Boylston Street, MS-161 IA, Boston, MA 02215. www.fredtaylorscholarshipfund.org/scholarship-fund Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 28, 2019