FRED VARONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRED VARONE Jr.

FRED VARONE Jr. Obituary
VARONE, Fred Jr. Of Saugus, formerly of East Boston, Saugus Building Commissioner, age 81, August 12th. Loving husband of Marie (Mazzulli) Varone. Beloved father of Michael Varone & his wife Carol of Peabody, Susan Cole & her husband Scott of Amesbury. Cherished grandfather of Nicole, Michael, Chelsey and Morgan & great-grandfather of Leo & the late Vincent, Jr. Dear brother of Alan Varone of Saugus & Peter Varone of Topsfield and the late Mary Ciaramaglia. At the request of the deceased, all services are private. Donations in Fred's memory may be made to @ . Arrangements by Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, for condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
