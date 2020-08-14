|
VARONE, Fred Jr. Of Saugus, formerly of East Boston, Saugus Building Commissioner, age 81, August 12th. Loving husband of Marie (Mazzulli) Varone. Beloved father of Michael Varone & his wife Carol of Peabody, Susan Cole & her husband Scott of Amesbury. Cherished grandfather of Nicole, Michael, Chelsey and Morgan & great-grandfather of Leo & the late Vincent, Jr. Dear brother of Alan Varone of Saugus & Peter Varone of Topsfield and the late Mary Ciaramaglia. At the request of the deceased, all services are private. Donations in Fred's memory may be made to @ . Arrangements by Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, for condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020