WRIGHT, Fred Fred Wright, 93, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019 at home in New London, New Hampshire surrounded by his children. Fred was born on November 27, 1925 in Somerville, Massachusetts, the son of Edwin and Helen "Stearns" Wright, and brother of Edwin and Nancy. Fred served as a pilot in the US Navy during World War II and is a graduate of Tufts University. Following graduation, Fred began working for IBM Corp, rising to become a senior executive in a career which would span 38 years. Most importantly, Fred also met his wife Jane while working at IBM. Fred and Jane raised four children in Armonk, New York where Fred spent many years volunteering as Chairman of the Parks & Recreation Committee, building and enhancing a network of parks and athletic fields throughout town. Fred and Jane moved to New London, New Hampshire in 1998, spending many happy years together there in retirement. Jane predeceased Fred in 2011. Not only a successful executive, Fred was also an accomplished carpenter and landscaper who was never happier than when he'd work hard in the yard all day, then sit with Jane at the end of the day and admire the beautiful home they had built together. Throughout his life, nothing was as important to Fred as family, and he has built a legacy of a large loving family who continue to enjoy time together, especially at the summer home he and Jane loved so much in Ocean Park, Maine. Ever the executive, and with a sense of humor, Fred affectionately referred to his children as his "direct reports" and was lovingly known by his grandchildren as "PopPop". In his later years in New London, Fred was fortunate to meet and spend many happy times with Bonnie Kablesh, also of New London. Fred will forever be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his sister Nancy; four children, Karen Reed of Gallatin, TN, Steve Wright and his late wife Christine of Holliston, MA and New London, NH, Tom Wright and his wife Nancy of Glen Ridge, NJ, and Judy Cox and her husband Dan of Westwood, MA, along with 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and a loving extended group of family and friends. Fred's was a full, accomplished and happy life. Fred contributed to many and varied charities during his life, so in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the . Private services will be held. Chadwick Funeral Service 603-526-6442
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019