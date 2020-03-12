|
|
|
CAPERNAROS, Freda Age 83, of Canton, MA, passed away on March 10 after a long illness. She is survived by her husband, Peter, her daughter, Danae, of Mashpee, her brother-in-law, Philip Capernaros, and a multitude of loving nieces and nephews. Freda was born in Holyoke and raised in Chicopee, graduating from Chicopee High School. She worked in the offices of the Honeywell Corporation for many years as an executive secretary. Travel, hiking, swimming, gardening, and creating floral arrangements were major interests. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Private Services. To leave a message of condolence, please visit dockrayandrhomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020