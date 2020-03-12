Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Resources
More Obituaries for FREDA CAPERNAROS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FREDA CAPERNAROS

Send Flowers
FREDA CAPERNAROS Obituary
CAPERNAROS, Freda Age 83, of Canton, MA, passed away on March 10 after a long illness. She is survived by her husband, Peter, her daughter, Danae, of Mashpee, her brother-in-law, Philip Capernaros, and a multitude of loving nieces and nephews. Freda was born in Holyoke and raised in Chicopee, graduating from Chicopee High School. She worked in the offices of the Honeywell Corporation for many years as an executive secretary. Travel, hiking, swimming, gardening, and creating floral arrangements were major interests. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Private Services. To leave a message of condolence, please visit dockrayandrhomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FREDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -