Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Resources
More Obituaries for FREDA MANNING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FREDA M. (FITZGERALD) MANNING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FREDA M. (FITZGERALD) MANNING Obituary
MANNING, Freda M. (Fitzgerald) Of Dorchester, October 11, 2019. Beloved wife of James M. Manning. Loving mother of Daniel, Jeremiah, and James Manning, all of Dorchester. Cherished daughter of the late Jeremiah and Oonagh (O'Neill) Fitzgerald. Devoted sister of Katherine Kelliher of Weymouth, Frances Lyons of Falmouth, Laurence Fitzgerald of Plymouth, Joan Smith of Rochester, NH and the late William Fitzgerald. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Wednesday, 4 to 8pm. Funeral Mass at St. Ann Church, Neponset, Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Pat Roche Hospice House, 86 Turkey Hill Land, Hingham, MA 02043. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FREDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Download Now