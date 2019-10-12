|
|
MANNING, Freda M. (Fitzgerald) Of Dorchester, October 11, 2019. Beloved wife of James M. Manning. Loving mother of Daniel, Jeremiah, and James Manning, all of Dorchester. Cherished daughter of the late Jeremiah and Oonagh (O'Neill) Fitzgerald. Devoted sister of Katherine Kelliher of Weymouth, Frances Lyons of Falmouth, Laurence Fitzgerald of Plymouth, Joan Smith of Rochester, NH and the late William Fitzgerald. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Wednesday, 4 to 8pm. Funeral Mass at St. Ann Church, Neponset, Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Pat Roche Hospice House, 86 Turkey Hill Land, Hingham, MA 02043. For directions and expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019