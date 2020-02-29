|
SEAVEY, Frederic G. Of Arlington, passed away peacefully on February 28. Beloved husband of Eleanor (Lyons) Seavey. Loving father to Karen Huston and her husband Michael of Danvers, Fred Seavey and his wife Sandy of Orono, ME and James Seavey and his wife Allison of Boston. Dear grandfather to Douglas "Mac" Seavey, Meghan Huston, Emilie Seavey and Patrick Huston. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON on Wednesday, March 4 from 8:00am to 10:00am and to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in the St. Eulalia Church, Winchester. Interment to follow with military honors at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. Visit devitofuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence and view a complete obituary.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020