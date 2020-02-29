Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Eulalia Church
Winchester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FREDERIC SEAVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FREDERIC G. SEAVEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FREDERIC G. SEAVEY Obituary
SEAVEY, Frederic G. Of Arlington, passed away peacefully on February 28. Beloved husband of Eleanor (Lyons) Seavey. Loving father to Karen Huston and her husband Michael of Danvers, Fred Seavey and his wife Sandy of Orono, ME and James Seavey and his wife Allison of Boston. Dear grandfather to Douglas "Mac" Seavey, Meghan Huston, Emilie Seavey and Patrick Huston. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON on Wednesday, March 4 from 8:00am to 10:00am and to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in the St. Eulalia Church, Winchester. Interment to follow with military honors at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. Visit devitofuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence and view a complete obituary.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FREDERIC's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -