|
|
ROBINSON, Frederic H. Of Wayland, formerly of Waltham, December 30, 2019. Husband of Joyce C. (Werren) Robinson. Brother of Elizabeth J. "Betsy" Bateman and her husband, Richard, of Waltham. Son of the late James F. and Elizabeth "Jane" (Houghton) Robinson. Family and friends will honor and remember Fred's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Monday, January 6th from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Angel Fund, c/o Jos. Warren-Soley Lodge, A.F.&A.M., P.O. Box 4, Lincoln, MA 01773-0004. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020