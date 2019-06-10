CASEY, Frederic J. Of Winthrop, June 8, 2019, devoted husband of the late Rita M. (Doherty). Loving father of Paul Casey and his wife Denise of Groveland, William Casey of Pelham, NH, John Casey and his wife Elizabeth of Winthrop, Ann Casey of Winthrop, Robert Casey and his wife Gretchen of Pepperell and the late Thomas Casey and his wife Carolyn of Methuen. Dear brother of Paul Casey of Chelmsford and the late Arthur S. Casey. Cherished grandfather of John, Ashley, Joe, Mike, Victoria, Alexandra, Shaelyn, Brendan, Robbie, Ana, Ryan, and Sean. Great-grandfather of Landen, Logan and Audrey. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 9:00 to 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, at 11:30 AM. Committal will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Joslin Clinic at www.joslin.org For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop



