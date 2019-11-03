Boston Globe Obituaries
KATZ, Frederic Of Needham, on Sunday, November 3, 2019. For 41 years the beloved husband of the late Rosalyn (Katz). Devoted father of Jeffrey Katz of Roslindale and Erica Katz and her husband Jim Gagne of Millis. Dear brother of Carol Katz, Louise Katz, Howard Katz and the late Andy Katz. Services at Temple Beth Shalom, 670 Highland Avenue, Needham, on Tuesday, November 5, at 9:30AM. Interment at the Vilno Cemetery, Baker Street, West Roxbury.

Memorial observance at his late residence on Tuesday, following the interment through 4:00pm, and 7-9pm. Continuing Wednesday, 6-9pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to REACH Beyond Domestic Violence. www.reachma.org Levine Chapels, Brookline

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 4, 2019
