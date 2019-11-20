Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Falmouth,
840 Sandwich Road
East Falmouth, MA
FREDERICA "FREDDIE" (ROCKEFELLER) DIMMICK


1934 - 2019
FREDERICA "FREDDIE" (ROCKEFELLER) DIMMICK Obituary
DIMMICK, Frederica "Freddie" (Rockefeller) Age 84, of Bourne, Massachusetts (and recently at Atria Woodbriar in Falmouth) died November 17, 2019. Freddie was born on November 22, 1934. Her parents were Warren Willis Rockefeller and Frederica Elizabeth (Coon) Rockefeller. She is survived by David, her husband of almost 60 years; her sons Tod and his wife Jennifer, Warren and his wife Christine, Andrew and his wife Joanna; her grandchildren Spencer, Kurt, Katie, and Jack; her brother Phil Rockefeller, her cousins Elizabeth Cunningham and Katherine Coon, and numerous other loving relatives. A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM Friday, November 29 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Falmouth, at 840 Sandwich Road in East Falmouth. Burial will be private. For full obituary, online guestbook and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
