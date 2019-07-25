|
|
SANDOE, Frederica Williams Lawrence (Teddy) A Bright Light Teddy was a bright light to all who knew her. She had a boundless enthusiasm for life, even in the face of challenges, that was infectious and inspiring. She was born in 1930 in Boston to Frederica H. Williams and Albert B. Williams. She died July 19th, 2019 in Ft. Myers, Florida, in the company of her children. Teddy grew up in Chestnut Hill and attended The Park School, The Winsor School, The Masters School, and Vassar College. In 1952, she married Edward Lawrence, Jr. (Ted), and together they raised three children in Michigan, Edward, Christopher, and Diana. They retired to New Hampshire. After Ted's death, Teddy married their close friend, Bob Sandoe, a teacher, headmaster, and founder of the company Carney Sandoe. Teddy's volunteer work included co-founding a continuing education program at Cranbrook School, leading the volunteers at the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College, fundraising for Planned Parenthood, being on the Board of the Adirondack League Club, and more. She had the unusual ability to be both gracious and effective. Teddy was also gifted at making things, whether it was throwing pots, painting watercolors, making jewelry, doing needlework, or tying flies. She was a voracious reader, read the NY Times daily, and loved gardening, cooking, and hiking. Most of all, Teddy loved her family and the people in her life. She welcomed and engaged with everyone, laughed easily and often, was a good friend, and was kind and generous. Teddy is survived by her two children, Christopher and Diana; two stepchildren, William and Susan; five step-grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Planned Parenthood at crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/teddy-lawrence-sandoe-memorial
View the online memorial for Frederica Williams Lawrence (Teddy) SANDOE
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019