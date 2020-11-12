1/1
FREDERICK A. ABDALAH
ABDALAH, Frederick A. Of Florida, formerly of West Roxbury, November 8, 2020. Loving son of the late George and Nazirah (Haboush). Dear brother of the late Mary Abdelnour, Ernest, William and John Abdalah, and Evelyn Menconi. Fred is survived by Betty Sexton and is the loving uncle of James and his wife Odette, Richard and his wife Marybeth, Barbara and her husband Joseph, Sharon, Bishop John Abdalah, Ernest and his wife Julie, Janet and her husband Fr. Donald, Sandy and her husband Ned, Gail, Deborah and her husband David, Michael and his wife Roslyn, Gregory and his wife Diana, Joseph, Maria, Fr. Christopher and his wife Sophia, and Stephen. Also survived by many other great-nieces and nephews. Proud US Army Veteran of WWII. Frederick's Funeral Services are private. Contributions in Frederick's memory may be made to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Emmonsdale Rd., West Roxbury, MA 02132. Guestbook available at www.KfouryFuneral.com. Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
