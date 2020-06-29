|
BURNS, Frederick A. Jr. Of Winthrop, June 26, 2020. He was 86 years old. Cherished son of the late Frederick A. and Verna (Stevens) Burns, Sr. Devoted father of Laurier Fannin and her late husband John of Winthrop, the late Annette Armano and her surviving husband Michael of Revere, Barbara D'Amelio of Wakefield, Carolyn Finney of Sarasota, FL, and Frederick A. Burns, III of Everett. Adored grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 6. Frederick was the loving companion of 38 years to Betty Chewausky of CA. Dear sister of Ruth Hovermale of Winthrop. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Following current guidelines as instructed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in relation to capacity limits, Visiting Hours will be held in the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Thursday, July 2, from 11:00AM-1:00PM, followed by a Graveside Service in the Winthrop Cemetery (Belle Isle Section), beginning at 1:30AM. Relatives and friends are invited. Frederick was a life member of the Winthrop Lodge of Elks #1078. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at: mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020