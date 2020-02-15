|
CENTANNI, Frederick A. Jr. Of East Cambridge, February 13. Husband of Elizabeth "Betty Ann" (Carrieri) Centanni. Son of the late Frederick A., Sr. and Millie Centanni. Father of Frederick Centanni, III. Grandfather of Stella and Cody Centanni. Brother of Arthur and his wife Betty, Patrick and his wife Ellen, Ralph and his wife Liz Centanni. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., CAMBRIDGE on Thursday from 8:30-10:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 11 AM. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. He was a graduate of Cambridge High and Latin in 1964 and MIT in 1970. For guestbook, visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020