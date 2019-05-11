Boston Globe Obituaries
FREDERICK A. DEMEO

DeMEO, Frederick A. Age 75, of Boxford, MA, passed away on May 8th. He was the loving husband of Andrea (Danca) DeMeo. Cherished father of Dr. Francesca DeMeo and her husband Alfredo Morales and Dr. Dante DeMeo. He was the proud Papa of Renata Ava Morales. Also survived by his sister, Beatrice Smith of Centerville, MA. Visitation on Wednesday at the Mackey Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Rt. 114, MIDDLETON, from 4-7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Fred on Thursday at 10am at St. Rose of Lima Parish, 12 Park St., Topsfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232 or the . 978 774-0033 www.mackeyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019
