RUEHRWEIN, Frederick A. Age 78, of Raynham, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was the husband of forty-five years to Roberta (Diernbach) Ruehrwein. Frederick was born in Weymouth, the son of the late Arthur F. and Mary (Cronin) Ruehrwein. He graduated from Don Bosco Technical High School in Boston. Mr. Ruehrwein served his country with the United States Army. He then earned his Bachelor's degree in English from Boston College in 1973 and his Master's degree in social work from Bridgwater State College. Fred worked as a social worker for various nursing care facilities. He was a communicant at Holy Family Church in East Taunton. Mr. Ruehrwein was an avid whist player, who enjoyed traveling and carpentry. Fred cherished jeopardy and scrabble nights with the family. Survivors, besides his wife, are two daughters Robbin Martin and her husband James of Ashford, CT and Marcy Emanuele and her husband Patrick of Winthrop, MA, five sons Christian Ruehrwein and his wife Robin of Middleboro, MA, Keith Ruehrwein and his wife Virginia of La Mesa, CA, Chandler Ruehrwein and his wife Elizabeth of Rehoboth, MA, Blake Ruehrwein and his wife Amber of Rehoboth, MA, and Michael Ruehrwein and his wife Emily of Raynham, MA, seventeen grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late John Ruehrwein. His family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 10am to 11am, followed by a Memorial Mass with Military Honors at 11am in Holy Family Church, 372 Middleboro Ave., East Taunton. Burial will be privately held at the request of the family. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To light a memorial candle, sign guestbook, or for church directions, please go to
www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508-822-3318. All Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., TAUNTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020