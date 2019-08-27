|
DOWNEY, Frederick Andrew Jr. Formerly of New London, NH, Shaker Heights, OH and Easton, CT, died peacefully on August 25, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born on April 12, 1928 in Stratford, CT and was the son of the late Frederick, Sr. and Jeanette Clark Downey and the brother of the late John Downey. He was the husband of the late Phebe Hofford Downey and the father of Ann Little of Boxborough, MA, Margaret Hardy of Hollis, NH, Katherine Berges of Branford, CT, and Martha Lemp of Arlington, MA. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Fred was a devoted and much-loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Fred at his memorial mass on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. James Catholic Church, 2110 Main St., Stratford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Downey Family Fund at Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main St., Stratford, CT 06615. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019