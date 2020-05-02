|
PALAZZO, Frederick "Fred" Anthony Age 87, of Woburn, MA, passed away on April 29, 2020 at the Lawrence General Hospital from Covid-19. Fred was born on October 7, 1932 in Cambridge, MA, the son of the late Anthony and Lucrecia (Lamentea) Palazzo. Fred graduated from Cambridge Rindge and Latin School and went on to become a Korean War veteran. Fred enjoyed a 49+ year career at Stop & Shop as both a Produce and Store Manager. He enjoyed international, square, and round dancing. He was an avid golfer, which he and his wife started together later in life. He was lovingly referred to as a "Holiday Family Chef." His hobbies also included making anything out of wood in his well-equipped garage. On September 11th, 2003, Fred contracted the West Nile Virus - a disease he repeatedly defeated and refused to let define him. Fred was one of those people whose simple presence commanded an instant feeling of strength, comfort, and joy. Always the first person to ignite a room full of laughter, Fred fiercely loved his family and those who were lucky enough to have him in their corner. Fred is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gloria Palazzo who currently resides in Woburn. Fred and Gloria shared a wonderful life of love, cooking, golf, and family. Upon their retirement, Fred and Gloria spent their winters in Jupiter, FL. He leaves behind three dedicated and loving children: Linda and her husband Tony of North Andover, James and his wife Karen of North Andover, and Michael and his wife Judy of Wilmington. Fred also leaves behind six adoring grandchildren: Jennifer (Palazzo) McNeill, Christina Palazzo, Michael DePace, Nicholas Depace, Michael Palazzo, and Tyler Palazzo. In addition to his grandchildren, Fred leaves behind three great-grandchildren: Henry, Timmy, and Tommy McNeill. Visiting Hours: A private Funeral Service will be held at the Conte Funeral Home and Ridgewood Cemetery in NORTH ANDOVER. Memorial contributions may be made to: "Combat the Corona Virus" @ give4cdcf.org/cdcf2020/Fred To leave online condolences, please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com His family would like to thank the caring staff of the Covid floor of Lawrence General hospital for their extreme compassion during this pandemic.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020