BURNHAM, Frederick B. Age 81, passed away November 29, 2019 at The Oxford in Haverhill. Born in Haverhill, he was the son of the late Frederick and Mary (Kerrigan) Burnham. Raised in Haverhill, he attended St. Gregory Grammar School and St. James High School in Haverhill. Fred was a graduate of Leland Powers College of Radio and Broadcasting in Boston. He had an illustrious career in sports as a broadcaster and writer. Fred's career included broadcasting at WKKOP in Binghamton, NY, WCAP in Athol, MA and WHAV in Haverhill, MA. He was the Sports Editor for the Haverhill Gazette. Fred reported from 18 World Series and at the 1970 Indianapolis 500 Mile Race for the Gazette. He retired after 22 years in sports. Fred served as Director of Public Relations at the former Hale Hospital before he retired and was a past Grand Knight of Bishop Minihan Council 202, Knights of Columbus in Haverhill. He was a well-respected sports writer and commentator and will be remembered for his love and passion for sports, both locally and abroad. Fred leaves many close friends, including former Mayor of Haverhill, Bill Ryan. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Calling Hours on Thursday, December 5 from 4:00PM until 7:00PM at the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main Street, HAVERHILL. Funeral Services will begin Friday morning at 9:00AM in the Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. James Church, Winter Street, Haverhill at 10:00AM. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Primrose Avenue, Haverhill. Donations may be made in his memory to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place, Brookline, MA 02445. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or www.comeaufuneral.com Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home 486 Main St., Haverhill
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019