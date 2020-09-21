1/1
FREDERICK BABCOCK
BABCOCK, Frederick Ret. Captain Brookline Fire Dept. Ladder 2. Of Westwood, formerly of Brookline surrounded by his loving family on September 20, 2020. Devoted son of the late Robert and Evelyn Babcock. Loving husband of Kristen Plourde Babcock. Cherished father of Christopher Babcock and his partner AJ of Wilmington, NC., Dr. Jennifer Babcock and her partner Lance Haring of Alexandria, VA., and Noel Plourde and his partner Cayla Marks of Middleboro. Adored Gra Gra of Maxwell Babcock Haring of Alexandria, VA. Dear brother of Ruth MacIver and husband Malcolm of Ponte Verde, FL. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Fred was a member of local 950 IAFF, Brookline Firefighters Relief Assoc., and was a close friend to the members of the Watervliet Fire Dept., Watervliet, NY., member North Walpole Fish and Game. Fred would like to thank all of his close friends who were always there to help him during his difficult time. Visiting hours will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE on Friday from 3:00 – 7:00. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday morning in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline at 10:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. (COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at both the funeral home and church.) Interment New Westwood Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the NWF & G, 40 Brook St., Walpole, MA. 02081.


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
