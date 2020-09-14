DANIELS, Frederick C. Age 71 of Norton, September 12, 2020. Father of Vincent C. Daniels and his girlfriend Julie Kulbok and her children Emma and Lily of Norton and Plymouth and Jason F. Daniels and his wife Aja of Raynham. Brother of Maria Malone and her husband Patrick of West Roxbury, Marguerite Greenlaw of Attleboro, Ruth Daniels of Newton, Evelyn Daniels of Quincy, Mary Jane Kane and her husband Rick of London, England and the late Stephens Daniels. Grandfather of Madison and Kevin Daniels. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, September 17th from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Avenue) NORTON. His funeral will be held on Friday, September 18th at 11:00 at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Timothy Plain Cemetery in Norton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frederick's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com