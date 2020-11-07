GIANDOMENICO, Frederick C. Lawyer and Patriot Age 70, died at his 40 Front Street home in Walpole, MA, on November 1, 2020 (All Saints Day). Proud son of Albert and Frieda (Balduf) Giandomenico, "Freddie G." was born on June 12, 1950, and grew up in the house his parents built near Walpole center, when it was a small working-class town. He had a great childhood with a large family and several close cousins and friends living nearby. One of his first claims to fame at the age of 9 was winning the contest to name the new AFL football team – The Boston Patriots. His reward was two tickets to the first Patriots football game which he attended with his Dad. At the age of 14, Fred earned a scholarship to attend The Choate School – a prestigious boarding school in Wallingford, Connecticut. While at first reluctant to leave the town and friends he loved, Fred seized the opportunity to expand his horizons and experience more of the world. He left quite a mark and legacy at the school. He was one of the leading scorers on the varsity hockey team and sports editor of the school newspaper. After graduating from Choate in 1968, Fred earned a scholarship to attend Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. His legendary party exploits at Dartmouth were matched only by his love for the outdoor life and his attraction to the rugged beauty of the area. After graduating as a History major in 1972, Fred continued his quest to travel and see the world. He had already hitchhiked from Walpole to California a few times – once with his lifelong best friend – Kevin Brooks. Now he set off on his "world trip," literally hitchhiking around the world. Upon his return to the U.S., Fred and his Choate roommate, David Battle, bought land across the river from Dartmouth in Norwich, VT. They purchased a barn and used the timbers to build a house they called the "Camp of the Saints." While building the house, Fred continued his studies at the recently established Vermont Law School in South Royalton, Vermont. In 1976, Fred was the Valedictorian of the first graduating class. Soon thereafter, Fred returned to his beloved Walpole and started his own law practice. His younger brother, Ed, also became a lawyer and together they formed the Giandomenico & Giandomenico Law Firm. Fred built quite a reputation as a lawyer and he also earned a debt of gratitude from many of his old friends because he almost always managed to keep them out of jail. In 1981, Fred and his brother Albie bought the "DeRoma house" in the center of Walpole. The unique home became the focal point of Fred's domestic life. It also became the setting for renowned gatherings and great times, including the venue for the weddings of Fred's four siblings. In 1984, Fred and Albie bought an old factory located in downtown Walpole. It was Fred's idea to convert it into a restaurant, shopping mall and health club. Fred became the General Contractor of this huge undertaking. A highlight of the project was the Opening Night of the new Foundry Restaurant. It was a gala evening as Fred rented all the available limousines in the area to pick up, deliver and take home many of the invited guests. It was quite the night. Over the next few years, Fred's business interests continued to grow as he opened the Rebel Restaurant which was the first sports bar in Walpole. With Walpole High School Rebel sports pictures adorning all the walls, the restaurant truly became the cozy bar where everyone knew your name. Sponsorship of many Walpole sports teams became a fixture and the Rebel Men's Softball team enjoyed several town championships. Fred's favorite American holiday always was the 4th of July. When there was talk of Walpole cancelling the annual "Night before the 4th " fireworks, Fred established the "Sons of Liberty" to raise funds to keep the tradition alive. If you knew Fred, you probably have had a cocktail or two with him and enjoyed his entertaining and engaging conversations. Always a good storyteller, Fred had an uncanny ability to remember details of events over the years. He could recall trivial yet important aspects of adventures that always connected with his audience. Fred enjoyed his single life and the ability to live life the way he wanted. He continued to travel the world extensively. Often with friends or family, he took multiple trips to his beloved Paris, as well as Rome, Russia, China, Africa, Costa Rica - with a special penchant for the beaches and casinos of the Bahamas. His travels complemented his intense desire for historical knowledge. Fred always was a voracious reader. He read more books and knew more history than most. One of his favorite books – Atlas Shrugged – became the guiding light for his strong belief in individualism. He loved America and the freedom it gave him and he strongly believed in American exceptionalism. Fred valued the women in his life. He would light up when he saw an old acquaintance as they always seemed to remember him with a fondness and warm memories of their time together. Fred especially loved his nieces and nephews, and without a doubt, he was their favorite uncle. But, why not? Fred would often take them on adventures and teach them new and different things. He took all his nephews on a "coming of age" trip to Paris when they were 12, and they always said "What happened in Paris stays in Paris." He taught all of them about the importance of family and the value of true friends. One of the last lessons he gave to all of them was a "seminar" on the need and importance of firearms. When you met Fred, you remembered him, and he remembered you. He befriended people from all walks of life, from all around the world. He lived the life he loved, and he loved the life he lived. He was truly one of a kind. He often acknowledged with pride that he had lived the American Dream and he did it his way. Our hearts are broken, he will be sorely missed. We take comfort that he will be with Mom and Dad again. They will have a cocktail ready for him. Fred is survived by his brothers, Al (wife Holly), Ed (wife Sonia), Dave (wife Lori), and his favorite sister, Donna (husband Neil). He was the favorite uncle to his cherished nephews and nieces, Antin, Andy, Joe, Ali, Kris, Caroline, Rocco, Albie, Tommy, Cindy, Vivian and Neil. Services will be private. A few bashes will be planned to Celebrate Fred's Life in the future when we can "let it rip" again. In the meantime, when you think of Fred, perhaps buy the next round at your local tavern and, if you like the bartender – leave a big tip. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Freddie G's Fireworks. Send to: Rockland Federal Credit Union, 564 Main Street, Walpole, MA 02081.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store