GOODWIN, Frederick C. Jr. "Fred" Age 62, of Providence, formerly of Arlington, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, surrounded by love. He was the son of Frederick C. Goodwin Sr. of Reading, MA and the late Miriam (Barsamian) Goodwin. Fred is survived by brothers and sisters – Steve, Bill and his wife Maura, Linda and her husband Mike Gillen, Jean and her partner Carol Weston, nieces and nephews – Rachel Vergari and her husband Shane, Clark and his husband Carlos, Kathleen, Lauren and Stephen Goodwin, and great-uncle to Sophia, Grace and Charlie Vergari. Fred, a successful restaurateur, was the owner of Bravo Bistro in Providence following many years working for the Barnsider Management Corporation. Fred loved the business and was blessed with so many wonderful and caring friendships, especially those by his side in recent months, Charles "Chuck" Lafond and his Bravo family. A Celebration of Fred's Life, "Irish Wake" will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2018 at 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at The Kinsale, 2 Centre Plaza, Cambridge Street, Boston, MA 02109. Complimentary parking is available in Centre Plaza Garage, under the Kinsale – bring your parking ticket into the restaurant for validation. A private burial will be in the Urn Garden at Forest Glen Cemetery in Reading, MA. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Fred's memory to a would be welcome.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 5, 2019