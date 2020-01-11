Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
For more information about
FREDERICK GOODWIN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for FREDERICK GOODWIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FREDERICK C. GOODWIN


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FREDERICK C. GOODWIN Obituary
GOODWIN, Frederick C. Of Reading, formerly of Arlington, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Miriam (Barsamian) Goodwin, father of Steven, the late Fred C. Goodwin, Jr., Bill and his wife Maura, Linda and her husband Mike Gillen, Jean and her partner Carol Weston, grandfather of Rachel and her husband Shane Vergari, Clark and his husband Carlos, Kathleen, Lauren, and Stephen Goodwin, and great-grandfather of Sophia, Grace and Charlie Vergari. Visitation will be held at Douglass, Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home at a date to be announced in approximately 10 days. Please refer to the Funeral Home website for complete obituary information. www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Frederick C. GOODWIN
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FREDERICK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -