GOODWIN, Frederick C. Of Reading, formerly of Arlington, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Miriam (Barsamian) Goodwin, father of Steven, the late Fred C. Goodwin, Jr., Bill and his wife Maura, Linda and her husband Mike Gillen, Jean and her partner Carol Weston, grandfather of Rachel and her husband Shane Vergari, Clark and his husband Carlos, Kathleen, Lauren, and Stephen Goodwin, and great-grandfather of Sophia, Grace and Charlie Vergari. Visitation will be held at Douglass, Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home at a date to be announced in approximately 10 days. Please refer to the Funeral Home website for complete obituary information. www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020