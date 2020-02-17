|
HARRISON, Frederick C. Of Saugus, formerly of Dorchester, age 83, February 16th after a lengthy illness. Loving husband of Mary Louise (Parker) Harrison with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. Beloved father of Glenn F. Harrison & his fiancée Julie Sutherland of North Reading & the late Lynne Anne Harrison- Coburn. Cherished grandfather of Adam, Ashley, Samantha, Michael, Samantha, & Daniel Harrison and Madison Coburn. Dear brother of Dorothea Baugh of GA, Catharine Brooks of Easton & the late Paul Harrison. Late U.S. Marine Vet. of the Korean Conflict & U.S. Air Force Vet. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella, Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral Service in the Funeral Home on Thursday at 11 a.m. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to at . For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020