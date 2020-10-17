MAIER, Frederick C. Born in Wellesley, MA, died of natural causes at home in Norwood on October 12, at age 89. Survived by daughters, Lisa (Michael, Ethan and Natalie) and Kim (Presley, Kate and Emily), as well as family members, Laurie Lauda (Mark, Meg, Kristen and Madison), and Michael Devine (Melissa, Haley and Derek). Predeceased by Margaret Simmons. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Belknap, Norwich University or The Trustees of Reservations. Gillooly Funeral HomeNorwood