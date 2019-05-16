|
|
McNAMARA, Frederick C. (Freddy) Born May 22, 1935 in Cambridge, as the only child to Charles Frederick and Alice Josephine McNamara. Faithful servant of his country as member of the U.S. Army, Specialist 4th Class 1957-1959 and as a civilian employee of 20 years at the Coast Guard station in Boston. Devoted husband of 52 years to the late Phyllis McNamara, father of 7 children and their spouses, and proud "Papa" to 19 grandchildren. He was a lifelong Red Sox fan, a great friend to all, and an even better man. Funeral Service, May 21 at 11 a.m. St. Bonaventure's Parish, 803 State Road, Plymouth.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 18, 2019