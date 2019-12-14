Boston Globe Obituaries
FREDERICK CARL BUDA


1935 - 2019
FREDERICK CARL BUDA Obituary
BUDA, Frederick Carl Of Stoneham, beloved husband of Miriam (Juda) Buda, Wednesday, December 11th, 2019, at the age of 84. Devoted father of Eli Buda and his wife Kim and David Buda. Cherished grandfather of Ava, Sophie and Henry. Beloved son of the late Carl and Julie (Croati) Buda. Loving brother of late Clara (Buda) McDonald. He is the loving uncle of Steve McDonald and his wife Patty and great uncle of Carl and Brent. Frederick was an accomplished musician, having played percussion for the Boston Pops, Boston Symphony Orchestra and Tiampi for the Boston Ballet. He is also a Navy Vet. Services will be held privately. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.barilefuneral.com and for further information www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019
