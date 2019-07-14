HALL, Frederick E. Frederick Elliot Hall, 88, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at home with his loving wife and family by his side. Born in Newton, February 21, 1931, formerly of Wayland, son of the late Asa and Helen Hall. Fred proudly served our country in the United States Army as a Corporal in the Korean War for two years and was honorably discharged. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Northeastern University. Fred was employed with Hewlett Packard in Waltham for over 26 years, where he received numerous awards, traveled abroad, and was the voice of Hewlett Packard. Fred was a long time member along with his wife, of the United Methodist Church in Wayland. Fred was an extremely devoted husband and loving father and papa. He was an avid ball room dancer, loved classical music, gardening, Ogunquit, Maine, and the love of nature and outdoors. His passion was playing and watching hockey, so much he built a rink in the yard for his children to enjoy. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lina (Erickson) Hall, beloved father of David R. Hall and his wife Carole, of Merrimac; John C. Hall and fiancée Wendy of Haverhill; Thomas F. Hall and his wife Lynne of Franklin; and Karen E. Durant and husband Matt of Derry NH; cherished papa to Randy Durant, Adam and Alex Hall, and Danielle and Brianna Hall. He was predeceased by his brother, Read Hall and sister, Betty Garner. Visiting Hours: There will be a private service and burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Arrangements are by the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main Street, MA 01830. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the , 20 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or www.comeaufuneral.com The Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home 486 Main St. Haverhill, MA 01830



View the online memorial for Frederick E. HALL Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2019