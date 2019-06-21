Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Ann Church
239 Neponset Avenue
Dorchester, MA
FORTEY, Frederick Of Dorchester, passed away on May 28, 2019, in Boston surrounded by his family. Beloved husband and best friend of 55 years to Anne Marie Fortey (Browning) of Dorchester. Devoted father of Barbara "Barbie" Blaney (Keith) of Braintree, Christine "Chrissy" Joyce (John) of Dorchester and Paul Fortey (Erin) of Dorchester. Brother of Edward Fortey of Quincy. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Mark and Kaitlyn Blaney of Braintree and Kaleigh, Ryan, Matthew and John Joyce of Dorchester.

Frederick was a well respected school teacher for Boston Public Schools for 40+ years before retiring. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure to have known him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Saint Ann Church, 239 Neponset Avenue, Dorchester, at 10:00am. Relatives and friends invited. See

www.dolanfuneral.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019
