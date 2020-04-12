|
McNUTT, Frederick G. Of Stoneham, beloved husband of Arline (Stanley) McNutt, United States Air Force Veteran and longtime heavy equipment operator and member of Local 4 Union, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020 after his long battle with dementia at the age of 85. Devoted father of Frederick H. McNutt and former wife Carol A. McNutt, Gary M. McNutt and his wife Linda, Jolene A. Puglia and her husband Bruce and Karen E. Schelzi and her husband James. Cherished grandfather of Nicole Blackington and her husband Alan, Jesse McNutt, Bobby McNutt and his wife Tara, Corey McNutt and his wife Anna, Steven Puglia and his significant other Laura, Eric Puglia and his fiancee Jenny, Paul McNutt and his fiancee Gina and Michael, Steven and Matthew Schelzi. Great-grandfather of Matthew Smith, Ava Blackington, Connor McNutt and Dylan James McNutt. He was predeceased by his parents, Morton and Kathleen (Martin) McNutt and his six brothers and two sisters. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fred's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or to Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St. #19, Malden, MA 02148. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, please visit
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 13, 2020