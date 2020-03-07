|
GREENE, Frederick Jr. Age 61 of Newton, passed away March 3, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Fred was the beloved husband & best friend of Patty (Walsh) Greene and devoted father of Annie & Freddie, III, both still of Newton. He also leaves sisters Barbra Robison & Teresa Morris, in-laws Thomas & Ann Walsh, Milton, dear brother-in-law Tommy Walsh (Hiroe), Quincy. He also leaves other beloved family members, including Patrick & Recie Flaherty, Quincy, Danny & Edel Flaherty, Milton & Margie Zywicz, CA and many awesome nieces & nephews. AND a world full of friends. Fred was born in Boston and grew up in Brookline, where he was a three sport varsity athlete and his class speaker, & spent summers in Onset. Fred attended Cornell University, where he played football & lacrosse and graduated from UMass Boston. Fred spent 6 years as a Merchant Marine, traveling the world, then had a 25 year career with the Boston Globe before working as a Commercial Realtor with CRG of Newton. Fred was an avid sports fan (Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics) and spent much time skiing, golfing, boating and fishing when not coaching or watching his children's many sports activities. Fred was known for his genuine and abiding kindness; there wasn't a person he met that didn't feel his warmth and gracious spirit. Fred found joy in every day of his life. He relished his time on Martha's Vineyard, where they vacationed each summer with dear friends, as well as the family home on Lake Winnipesaukee. Fred's greatest love was his family. There will be a Mass at 12PM on March 14, 2020 at Our Lady Help of Christians, 573 Washington St., Newton, MA 02458. Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020