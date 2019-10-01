Boston Globe Obituaries
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
FREDERICK H. SPRINGER Obituary
SPRINGER, Frederick H. Age 91, of Dedham, September 28, 2019. Former husband of the late Marjorie (Lewis) Springer. Devoted father of Martha Springer of Yarmouth Port, Roy Springer of Seattle, WA, Fred Springer and his wife Oratai of Dedham, and Jean Gardner and her husband Steven of Charlton. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Retired real estate developer. World War II Veteran, U.S. Army. Funeral Services private. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019
