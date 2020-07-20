|
TAPE, Frederick H. Of Winthrop, born September 1, 1935, died July 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Doris G. (Clark) Tape. Cherished father of the late Frederick Tape of Maine, Doreen Tape DiFabio and her husband, Joseph DiFabio, of Moultonborough, New Hampshire and Michael Tape of Florida. Cherished grandfather of Joseph DiFabio and his wife, Erica, and Andrew DiFabio, Katlin Tape and Jessica Tape. Loving great-grandfather of Jackson and Benjamin O'Brien and Annalise Perry. Predeceased by his parents, Frederick and Margaret Tape. Dear brother of the late Ursula Queenan, Margaret Fellows and Eleanor Heinrich. Adored uncle of Judith Colacchio of Marlboro; and brother-in-law of Patricia Sullivan of Winthrop and companion, Claire Colvario. Fred was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953-1956. He was lawyer for Price Waterhouse prior to opening his own law firm and was an agent for several NHL players. Fred was also a member of the Cottage Park Yacht Club in Winthrop. Visiting hours will be held in the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, in accordance with current Massachusetts public health guidelines, on Thursday, July 23, from 9-11 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church-Winthrop at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will follow in Winthrop Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to St. John the Evangelist Church c/o Commitment to Parish Life Program, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, MA 02152. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020