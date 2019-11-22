|
SMITH, Frederick Hewitt Age 67, of Natick, passed away on November 18, after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by wife Lisa Char-Smith and children Matthew, Katharine and Timothy. Born and raised in Burlington, VT, Fred was an avid outdoorsman and mountaineer who climbed Denali, the tallest peak in North America, after college and, in more recent years, led hikes for the Appalachian Mountain Club. His other interests ranged from science to music to literature and poetry, and he was often known to recite his favorite quotations or break into song at the drop of a hat. Fred attended Phillips Academy in Andover, followed by Princeton University, where he first met Lisa, then earned an MBA at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. Over the years, he served as the financial officer for several small entrepreneurial companies. A Memorial Service will be held on December 12 at 2PM at the Wellesley Village Church, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Fred's memory may be made to The Tucker Gosnell Center at giving.massgeneral.org designated for the Gastrointestinal Cancer Fund; or the Appalachian Mountain Club at www.outdoors.org Please visit www.everettfuneral.com for full obituary and to leave personal remembrances. John Everett & Sons 508-653-4342 Natick, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019