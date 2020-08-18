Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
56 Washington Street
Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
(781) 235-1481
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
56 Washington Street
Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FREDERICK DELLORFON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FREDERICK J. DELLORFON Sr.


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FREDERICK J. DELLORFON Sr. Obituary
DELLORFON, Frederick J. Sr. A longtime resident of Wellesley, passed away on August 17, 2020 at the age of 85. Born August 4, 1935 in Chelsea, he was the beloved son of Frederick Dellorfon and Rose DeFazio. Fred was raised in Chelsea and proudly served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War based in Japan. Following his military service, he was a partner in the family electrical business with Reynolds Electrical Company of Wellesley. Fred handed down this legacy to his son Fredrick, Jr. who founded the Dellorfon Electrical Company in Natick. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Roberta Dellorfon, his children Susan Emmett and her husband Paul of Las Vegas, Nevada, Sharon Jurasek and husband Joseph of South Easton, Frederick, Jr. and wife Paula of Natick, Pamela Chaples and husband Fred of Mattapoisett and Doreen Dellorfon of New Bedford, along with 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St., WELLESLEY, Thursday, August 20th from 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to the Center of Lincoln, MA, https://www.caredimensions.org/giving/ to donate; or to the Veterans of New England Healthcare System, Boston at https://www.pay.gov/public/form/entry/102/ select the drop down option for Veterans General Welfare Account – West Roxbury Campus. Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FREDERICK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -