DELLORFON, Frederick J. Sr. A longtime resident of Wellesley, passed away on August 17, 2020 at the age of 85. Born August 4, 1935 in Chelsea, he was the beloved son of Frederick Dellorfon and Rose DeFazio. Fred was raised in Chelsea and proudly served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War based in Japan. Following his military service, he was a partner in the family electrical business with Reynolds Electrical Company of Wellesley. Fred handed down this legacy to his son Fredrick, Jr. who founded the Dellorfon Electrical Company in Natick. Fred is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Roberta Dellorfon, his children Susan Emmett and her husband Paul of Las Vegas, Nevada, Sharon Jurasek and husband Joseph of South Easton, Frederick, Jr. and wife Paula of Natick, Pamela Chaples and husband Fred of Mattapoisett and Doreen Dellorfon of New Bedford, along with 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St., WELLESLEY, Thursday, August 20th from 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to the Center of Lincoln, MA, https://www.caredimensions.org/giving/ to donate; or to the Veterans of New England Healthcare System, Boston at https://www.pay.gov/public/form/entry/102/ select the drop down option for Veterans General Welfare Account – West Roxbury Campus. Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2020