1/1
FREDERICK J. DEVRIES Jr.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FREDERICK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeVRIES, Frederick J. Jr. Of Billerica, formerly of Wakefield, Nov. 2. Beloved husband of the late Betty L. (Gosselin) DeVries. He is survived by his two sons: Steven G. DeVries & wife Kimberly of Windham, NH and Brian P. DeVries & wife Jessie Latchaw of Reno, NV. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Paige O., Samuel G., Jacob F., and Sierra L. DeVries. A Graveside Service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield on Thursday at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the food pantry of one's choice. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Service
10:30 AM
Lakeside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
7813349966
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved