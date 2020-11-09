DeVRIES, Frederick J. Jr. Of Billerica, formerly of Wakefield, Nov. 2. Beloved husband of the late Betty L. (Gosselin) DeVries. He is survived by his two sons: Steven G. DeVries & wife Kimberly of Windham, NH and Brian P. DeVries & wife Jessie Latchaw of Reno, NV. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Paige O., Samuel G., Jacob F., and Sierra L. DeVries. A Graveside Service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield on Thursday at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the food pantry of one's choice. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com