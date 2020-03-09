|
|
FERRARA, Frederick J. Of Coconut Creek, Florida and formerly of Winthrop, Feb. 16, 2020. Devoted and loving husband of Carolle Ferrara of 58 years and the cherished father of Christine Ferrara Oliveira and her husband Cisco of Coconut Creek, Florida, Frederick Ferrara, Jr. and his wife Patricia of Coconut Creek, Florida and Denise Star Gavin of New Hampshire. Cherished grandfather of Anthony Ferrara Oliveira, Makaela Ferrara and stepgrandfather to Cisco Oliveira, Jr. and Tamitsa Lauranco. Dear brother of Frank Ferrara and his wife Ann of Winthrop and Marie Ferrara Tucci of Winthrop. Brother in law of Elaine Ferrara of South Yarmouth. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph Ferrara and his parents Anna G. (Finn) and Anthony R. Ferrara. He is also survived by many precious and loving nieces and nephews who he made an impact in there lives with his love. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation in the St. John the Evangelist Church 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM. A Funeral Mass will be held in the church immediately following the Visitation at 10:00 AM. Committal private. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020