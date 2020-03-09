Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
320 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
320 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FREDERICK FERRARA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FREDERICK J. FERRARA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FREDERICK J. FERRARA Obituary
FERRARA, Frederick J. Of Coconut Creek, Florida and formerly of Winthrop, Feb. 16, 2020. Devoted and loving husband of Carolle Ferrara of 58 years and the cherished father of Christine Ferrara Oliveira and her husband Cisco of Coconut Creek, Florida, Frederick Ferrara, Jr. and his wife Patricia of Coconut Creek, Florida and Denise Star Gavin of New Hampshire. Cherished grandfather of Anthony Ferrara Oliveira, Makaela Ferrara and stepgrandfather to Cisco Oliveira, Jr. and Tamitsa Lauranco. Dear brother of Frank Ferrara and his wife Ann of Winthrop and Marie Ferrara Tucci of Winthrop. Brother in law of Elaine Ferrara of South Yarmouth. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph Ferrara and his parents Anna G. (Finn) and Anthony R. Ferrara. He is also survived by many precious and loving nieces and nephews who he made an impact in there lives with his love. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation in the St. John the Evangelist Church 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM. A Funeral Mass will be held in the church immediately following the Visitation at 10:00 AM. Committal private. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

View the online memorial for Frederick J. FERRARA
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FREDERICK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -