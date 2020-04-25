|
GOULD, Frederick J. Our dear brother, Rick, aka Fred, took his last sail on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. An avid sailor, he loved the ocean, fishing and the beach. He built his own boat and named it Gaelach Dan. He had great wit, was quick to laugh and was quite the storyteller. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed travel. He was a caring son, brother and uncle. Born January 18, 1955 in Waltham, Massachusetts, Rick was the son of an Army officer who lived in Japan, Germany, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and Melrose, Massachusetts. He also lived in Prague for several years. He attended Melrose High School and graduated from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Rick was very proud of his Irish heritage and obtained an Irish passport. Rick was a also a writer. "Chasing Blues", a story he wrote about fishing with his father, was published in the Prague Review in 1996. One of Rick's cousins remarked that Rick reminded him of Ernest Hemingway. He would have liked that comparison. Rick was predeceased by his loving parents, Edward and Mary (Driscoll) Gould and is survived by siblings, Rob (Kay) Gould, Nancy (Greg) Ill, John (Debra) Gould and Marylynne (Jay) Dacey with whom he lived for the past five years after being diagnosed with cancer. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, who loved him dearly, as well as many cousins and lifelong friends. A Mass and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. At this difficult time, please visit Fred's tribute page at https://www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/Frederick-Gould to leave words of remembrance or comfort.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020