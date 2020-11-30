MAGISTRO, Frederick J. Sr. "Papa" Of Holbrook, formerly of Dorchester, Malden and New York, passed away on November 25, 2020, at the age of 96. Born in New York, NY to the late Salvatore and Carmela (Galasso) Magistro, Fred was raised and educated in Malden. He proudly served his country, during World War II on the beaches of Normandy, among many other places. "Papa" was the definition of a "True American." He was a very hard working and ambitious man. Fred showed his work ethic from a very young age, selling things in the North End off his pushcart until it was time to retire from Colonial Meat Packing. Fred was an avid sports fan; he loved the New York Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed playing bingo and cards. Fred was happiest being around the love of his life, Lillian, for 70 years, with whom he enjoyed dancing and singing. Fred idolized his wife and grandchildren so much. "Papa" was a kind and caring man who will be sorely missed by so many blessed to have known him. Beloved wife of Lillian J. (Del Dotto) Magistro. Loving father of Theresa Magistro of Holbrook, Carmella Silva and her husband Frank of Holbrook and the late Frederick J. Magistro, Jr. Father-in-law of Linda Magistro. Cherished "Papa" of Stephanie Magistro, Francesca Magistro, Lillian Silva and Toni Silva. Fred was predeceased by 14 siblings, most recently Frank Magistro, Irene Giglio, Josephine Giacobbe, and Salvatore Magistro. "Papa" was also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Wednesday, December 2nd from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 S. Franklin St. (Rt. 37), HOLBROOK. A private Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 3rd in the Cartwright Funeral Home, Holbrook. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West St., Braintree. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit