FREDERICK J. MASON Jr.


1932 - 2020
FREDERICK J. MASON Jr. Obituary
MASON, Frederick J. Jr. Of Franklin, MA and Lady Lake, FL, died unexpectedly on May 20, 2020 in the Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford. He was the husband of Josephine (Connolly) Mason. Born in Boston, MA, October 2, 1932, the son of the late Catherine H. (Mehigan) and Frederick J. Mason, Sr., Frederick (Fred) was raised in South Boston, where he attended St. Peter & Paul Catholic grammar school, Boston College High School and Boston College. Fred served his country in the United States Navy, including service during the Korean War.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his eight children, Frederick J. Mason, III and his wife Cathy of Norwood, AnnMarie Brewer and her husband Jeffrey of Franklin, John Mason and his wife Lisa of Sturbridge, Michael Mason and his wife Becky of Plainville, Walter Mason and his wife Robin of Franklin, Mary Jo Rett and her husband Christopher of Uxbridge, Elizabeth Mason of Franklin, and Patrick Mason and his wife Leigh of Ipswich. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Grace Mason Rett. Additionally, he is survived by his sisters, Marie Kelley, Janice Lucas, Eleanore Flaherty and Patricia Payer and her husband Robert, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph "Buddy" Mason, Sr. and his sister Catherine Lantz. He is also survived by his loving sister-in-law MaryAnn Connolly.

Due to the current times, Services will be private, but the family looks forward to a future date when friends and family can safely gather for a Celebration of Fred's incredible Life. Donations may be made in his memory to the . Fred's full obituary can be found at

www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
