MULLANE, Frederick J. Age 95, of Milton passed away August 5th. Beloved husband of the late Alice M. (Bournef). Father of Marie D. Tobio and her husband Paul of Norwood. Grandfather of Elizabeth Tobio of Norwood. Brother of the late Daniel "Joe" Mullane, Sr. Marie Mullane, R.C., and Eleanor Ferrarone. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Agatha Church in Milton and Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery. Army Air Corps Veteran, WWII. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020