PERRY, Frederick J. Jr. Of Woburn, Thursday, April 16th. Beloved husband of the late Eileen (Mellor) Perry. Devoted father of Frederick J. Perry, III and his wife Leigh of Dorchester, Daniel Perry of Woburn and his partner Pia Senese, Brian J. Perry and his wife Corrine Dupre of Holland, Eileen B. Galvin and her husband, the Honorable Mayor Scott Galvin of Woburn, Pamela A. Connolly and her husband David of Woburn and the late Mark E. Perry. Loving grandfather of nineteen grandchildren: Ryan, Shane, Kyle, Cameron, Alana, Brian, Jr., Sean and Brianna Perry, Emilie and Nicholas Vallez, Kayla, Alexi, Robert, and MacKenzie Galvin, Cory, Cole, Cassandra, Chad and Cassidy Connolly. Dear brother of the late Bobby and his wife Pat Perry, James and his wife Cathy Perry, John and his wife Christine Perry, the late Helen and her husband Joseph Dirienzo, Mary and her husband Paul Kelly, and the late Ann McGlashlin, and the late Edwina and George McCarthy. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Perry's memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 72 East Concord Street, Rm C3, Boston, MA 02118. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020