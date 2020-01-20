Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Chrysostom Church
Resources
FREDERICK J. SERINO Obituary
SERINO, Frederick J. Of West Roxbury, January 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jean (Maguire) Serino. Loving father of John F. Serino and his wife Susan of San Diego, CA, Sheila T. Greally and her husband Joseph of Hampton, NH, Nancy L. DeSouza and her husband Mark of Bedford, MA, and the late Robert G. Serino. Loving brother of Ernest of Winthrop, Anthony and his wife Marie of Peabody, and the late Joseph, Mario, Pompie and Nancy. Good friend and "adopted" daughter of Ginna Coen. Loving uncle of Joseph, Daniel and his wife Janet, and Janice LaPointe. Also survived by many other loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Friday, January 24, at 9:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Chrysostom Church, at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, January 23, from 4-8pm. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Late WWII Navy Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to The Bedford VA Hospice.

617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 21, 2020
