SERINO, Frederick J. Of West Roxbury, January 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jean (Maguire) Serino. Loving father of John F. Serino and his wife Susan of San Diego, CA, Sheila T. Greally and her husband Joseph of Hampton, NH, Nancy L. DeSouza and her husband Mark of Bedford, MA, and the late Robert G. Serino. Loving brother of Ernest of Winthrop, Anthony and his wife Marie of Peabody, and the late Joseph, Mario, Pompie and Nancy. Good friend and "adopted" daughter of Ginna Coen. Loving uncle of Joseph, Daniel and his wife Janet, and Janice LaPointe. Also survived by many other loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Friday, January 24, at 9:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Chrysostom Church, at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, January 23, from 4-8pm. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Late WWII Navy Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to The Bedford VA Hospice. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home
617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 21, 2020