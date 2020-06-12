|
|
VONA, Frederick J. Of Waltham, formerly of Belmont, June 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Lorraine M. (Beard) Vona. Devoted father of Frederick J. Vona, Jr. of Merrimac, Pamela Ferraro & her husband Thomas of Belmont, Kevin Vona & his wife Andrea of Acton & Ross Vona & his wife Deborah of Walpole. Brother of Dorothy Scarlet of South Yarmouth, Robert Vona of Newton, Patricia Ann Clegg of Pocasset and the late Francis Vona. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Visiting Hours in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, on Thursday, 4-7 P.M. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, Funeral Home capacity can't exceed 40 percent at any given time. Those individuals over 65 years of age and those with underlying health concerns are welcome 4-5 P.M. and the remainder of the friends are invited 5-7 P.M. Funeral Services and interment private. Late U.S. Army Veteran Korean Conflict. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to www.homebase.org would be appreciated.
View the online memorial for Frederick J. VONA
Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2020