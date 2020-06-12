Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FREDERICK VONA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FREDERICK J. VONA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FREDERICK J. VONA Obituary
VONA, Frederick J. Of Waltham, formerly of Belmont, June 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Lorraine M. (Beard) Vona. Devoted father of Frederick J. Vona, Jr. of Merrimac, Pamela Ferraro & her husband Thomas of Belmont, Kevin Vona & his wife Andrea of Acton & Ross Vona & his wife Deborah of Walpole. Brother of Dorothy Scarlet of South Yarmouth, Robert Vona of Newton, Patricia Ann Clegg of Pocasset and the late Francis Vona. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Visiting Hours in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, on Thursday, 4-7 P.M. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, Funeral Home capacity can't exceed 40 percent at any given time. Those individuals over 65 years of age and those with underlying health concerns are welcome 4-5 P.M. and the remainder of the friends are invited 5-7 P.M. Funeral Services and interment private. Late U.S. Army Veteran Korean Conflict. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to www.homebase.org would be appreciated.

View the online memorial for Frederick J. VONA
Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FREDERICK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanton Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -