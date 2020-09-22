DOWD, Frederick John Age 81 of Westborough, formerly of Plymouth, passed away on Sept. 18, 2020. Survived by his children, Dr. Kieran Dowd and his wife Fabiana of Concord, Andrea Dowd Durant and her husband James of Marlborough and Christina Dowd of Bradenton, Florida. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren Rachael Durant, Jarrett Durant, Aidan Dowd, Julianna Durant, Kiera Dowd and Cameron Durant, his brothers Paul and William Dowd, as well as several nieces and nephews, cousins and dear family both in the United States and in Ireland. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Fred on Friday, Sept. 25 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Concord Funeral Home, 74 Belknap St., CONCORD. His Service with U.S. Navy Military Honors at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to: Children's Hospital Boston, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115 www.childrenshospital.org
To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com View the online memorial for Frederick John DOWD