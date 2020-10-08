1/1
FREDERICK "FRED" KELLEY
KELLEY, Frederick "Fred" Of Canton, passed away October 8th. Beloved husband of the late Emilie (Baumach). Father of Brian Kelley of Canton and Susan Kelley of Waldorf, MD. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Tuesday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 am. A Funeral Service will follow at the Funeral Home, 11 am. Burial Canton Corner Cemetery. Army Veteran WWII. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
OCT
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
