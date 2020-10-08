KELLEY, Frederick "Fred" Of Canton, passed away October 8th. Beloved husband of the late Emilie (Baumach). Father of Brian Kelley of Canton and Susan Kelley of Waldorf, MD. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Tuesday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 am. A Funeral Service will follow at the Funeral Home, 11 am. Burial Canton Corner Cemetery. Army Veteran WWII. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
