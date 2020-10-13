CHRISTOPHER, Frederick Kenneth "Ken" Of Medford, October 8th. Beloved husband of Bernadette (Sannella) Christopher. Devoted father of his three sons Frederick Kenneth Christopher, Jr. and his wife Karen, Kevin M. Christopher and his wife Kathleen, and Brian Christopher. Loving grandfather of David, Jesse, Alyssa, Kenny and Ryan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Ken had a special place in his heart for his niece Karen Rose who he said was more like a daughter to him than a niece. Dear brother of the late Lorraine (Christopher) Rose and her husband David. Caring brother-in-law to Marie (Sannella) Forti and her husband the late Paul Forti and John Sannella and his wife Maureen (Horan) Sannella. Ken's funeral will be from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, October 16th at 10 AM, followed by a funeral mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 521 High St., Medford at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family to celebrate Ken's life. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 15th, from 5 to 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. All attending must wear face masks and adhere to social distancing protocols. Ken's family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Ken's name to the National Kidney Foundation
Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or online at www.kidney.org/donation
. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net
