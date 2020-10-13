1/
FREDERICK KENNETH CHRISTOPHER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FREDERICK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHRISTOPHER, Frederick Kenneth "Ken" Of Medford, October 8th. Beloved husband of Bernadette (Sannella) Christopher. Devoted father of his three sons Frederick Kenneth Christopher, Jr. and his wife Karen, Kevin M. Christopher and his wife Kathleen, and Brian Christopher. Loving grandfather of David, Jesse, Alyssa, Kenny and Ryan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Ken had a special place in his heart for his niece Karen Rose who he said was more like a daughter to him than a niece. Dear brother of the late Lorraine (Christopher) Rose and her husband David. Caring brother-in-law to Marie (Sannella) Forti and her husband the late Paul Forti and John Sannella and his wife Maureen (Horan) Sannella. Ken's funeral will be from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, October 16th at 10 AM, followed by a funeral mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 521 High St., Medford at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family to celebrate Ken's life. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 15th, from 5 to 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. All attending must wear face masks and adhere to social distancing protocols. Ken's family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Ken's name to the National Kidney Foundation Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or online at www.kidney.org/donation. To leave a message of condolence, please visit

www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral
10:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved