FREDERICK L. CAPEN

FREDERICK L. CAPEN Obituary
CAPEN, Frederick L. Age 94 of Medfield, peacefully Thurs., Dec. 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline Capen. Father of Frederick Capen and his wife Sharon of Mashpee, John Capen of Waltham. Brother of William Capen. Also survived by 5 grand, 5 great-grand and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Vigil prayers will be Tuesday, Dec. 10th, 11am at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso FH, 15 Miller St., MEDFIELD. Burial w/ full military honors to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019
