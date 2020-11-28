LAVORATI, Frederick At 70 years, on Thanksgiving Day, November 26th, unexpectedly, formerly of Chelsea & Peabody, in Lynn. Cherished father of Traci C. DeMarco & her husband Christopher & Frederick J. Lavorati, all of Peabody. Proud grandfather to Christopher J. DeMarco & Bethany E. DeMarco, both of Peabody. Lovingly survived by his former wife, Karen A. (Christopher) Lavorati, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Frederick was one of seven born to the late Thomas & Estella (Rovinski) Lavorati. Due to the ongoing pandemic & in consideration for the safety & well-being of our family & friends, all services will be held privately. Retired Heavy Duty Mechanic for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for over 30 years. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 60 Walnut St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. The staff at Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals of REVERE are honored to have been available to assist the family in the completion of funeral arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com